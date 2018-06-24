New Everton Boss Marco Silva Prepares Stunning Swoop for English Duo as Toffees Aim for Top 6 Finish

New Everton manager Marco Silva is believed to be preparing a sensational swoop for two top English midfielders ahead of the the upcoming season, with Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Arsenal's Jack Wilshere both being targeted.

According to the Mirror, the Toffees are looking to land a finish within the top six next season, and reinvigorating their midfield is believed to be central to their ambitions. Despite being at the World Cup with England, Chelsea are thought to be preparing to loan out Loftus-Cheek again, while Wilshere has publicly announced his intentions to leave Arsenal this summer.

Everton could face stiff competition for Loftus-Cheek, as Crystal Palace are eager for him to spend another season after impressing at Selhurst Park last year, while Newcastle United are also believed to be enamoured with the 22-year-old midfielder. Wilshere's destination remains unclear, with West Ham United prepared to battle Everton for his signature.

The Toffees managed to stabilise after a nightmare start to last season, where heavy investments in the transfer window - following the big money departure of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United - saw the new signings fail to gel into a cohesive unit. Silva will be eager to get cracking with Everton, and will be confident in his ability to guide them to glory nest season.

Chelsea fans may well be aghast at the news that the club are preparing to send arguably the best product of their youth academy in years out on loan, given the impressive impact he has made on the England national team. It is unlikely that the Blues will be able to hang onto the talent for much longer, with a number of high profile sides willing to offer him first team football.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In other news, the Toffees are rumoured to have put in a bid for Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, who has impressed on the grand stage with his country at the World Cup in recent weeks. West Ham are also thought to be in the running for the Beşiktaş powerhouse, with the two sides looking to sign the Dynamo Kiev man for a bargain £11.5m.