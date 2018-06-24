Newcastle Striker Adamant That He is to Leave St. James' Park This Summer Amidst Uncertain Future

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is reportedly adamant that he will be leaving Newcastle this summer and that he will instead be playing his football for Fulham.

The Serbian striker joined the Cottagers on loan in January after failing to break into the first team at Newcastle under Rafa Benitez.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whilst on loan he was mightily impressive and looked to be the striker that Newcastle thought they would be signing back in 2015. He was crucial to Fulham's run to promotion, scoring 12 goals along the way.

Despite his performances, it seems unlikely that Newcastle fans will get to enjoy seeing Mitrovic leading the line for the Magpies next season.

According to the Mirror, Mitrovic is insisting that he will not be a Newcastle player next season and that he believes a deal has already been arranged between Newcastle and Fulham. It stems from the fact that the 23-year-old has reportedly fallen out with Rafa Benitez.

Despite this claim from Mitrovic, there has been no official agreement between the two clubs. He is valued at £20m by his parent club which will prove to be a hefty fee for a side who have a limited budget.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

The fact that Mitrovic is clearly unwilling to play for Newcastle may convince Rafa Benitez that he needs to cash in at a sensible moment this summer. The longer he holds on to Mitrovic, the less money he will get but he needs to make sure he does secure a sale.