Newcastle Striker Adamant That He is to Leave St. James' Park This Summer Amidst Uncertain Future

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is reportedly adamant that he will be leaving Newcastle this summer and that he will instead be playing his football for Fulham.

The Serbian striker joined the Cottagers on loan in January after failing to break into the first team at Newcastle under Rafa Benitez. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whilst on loan he was mightily impressive and looked to be the striker that Newcastle thought they would be signing back in 2015. He was crucial to Fulham's run to promotion, scoring 12 goals along the way.

Despite his performances, it seems unlikely that Newcastle fans will get to enjoy seeing Mitrovic leading the line for the Magpies next season.

According to the Mirror, Mitrovic is insisting that he will not be a Newcastle player next season and that he believes a deal has already been arranged between Newcastle and Fulham. It stems from the fact that the 23-year-old has reportedly fallen out with Rafa Benitez.

Despite this claim from Mitrovic, there has been no official agreement between the two clubs. He is valued at £20m by his parent club which will prove to be a hefty fee for a side who have a limited budget.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

The fact that Mitrovic is clearly unwilling to play for Newcastle may convince Rafa Benitez that he needs to cash in at a sensible moment this summer. The longer he holds on to Mitrovic, the less money he will get but he needs to make sure he does secure a sale.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)