Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Submit Bid for Highly Rated OGC Nice Attacker Alassane Plea

According to reports, Spurs have made a formal offer for 25-year-old attacker Alassane Plea from Nice.

Broken by TalkSport, the London club has stepped up their interest after being linked to the player earlier in the week. RMC have claimed that Tottenham have submitted a £23m bid for the midfielder.

FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/GettyImages

The highly rated French player is coming off the back of a fruitful season with Nice. Netting 16 times last campaign from 35 appearances in Ligue 1, to help propel his club into the UEFA Champions League qualification rounds.

Playing for the French Under-21 side and becoming one of the league's most prolific scorers put Plea on the North London club's radar as many potential buyers line up in pursuit of his signature.

Scoring 44 times for Nice since joining from Lyon in 2014, Plea is an exciting talent who can add extra potency to Spurs already vibrant attacking side.

He is a natural goalscorer to help carry to load with Harry Kane could help Tottenham make further progress in the coming years.

🚁 🏟️ Check out some stunning shots from our latest trip over #SpursNewStadium.



📸 GALLERY ➡️ https://t.co/NhbFnrkxRA pic.twitter.com/nVXioVIBSK — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 26, 2018

Along with Spurs, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Mönchengladbach have also been linked with Plea but are yet to submit a bid.