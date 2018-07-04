Scott Parker Leaves Tottenham to Join Newly Promoted Fulham as First Team Coach

Fulham Football Club have announced that former midfielder Scott Parker has become their new first team coach alongside manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

In a statement on the Fulham website, the club confirmed that Parker, who retired from football one year ago, had left his role as Tottenham Under-18 coach to join Fulham’s backroom staff for the coming season.

The 37-year-old stated: “I'm delighted to join the Club this week and look forward to working with Slaviša once again, as well as with the rest of the coaching staff and players."

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Parker went on to state: “I would like to thank everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for their support and encouragement at the very start of my coaching career with the Under-18s throughout last season

“I have first-hand knowledge of the quality and ambition at the Club since I was a player here, with tremendous work carried out by staff within the First Team set up and across all Academy age groups.

“I'm looking forward to getting started right away in preparation for the Premier League campaign.”

Parker signed for Fulham in August 2013 and went on to make 128 appearances for the club in all competitions over his three year spell at Cravan Cottage, in which time he also completed his UEFA badges, as well as coaching their academy side.

Following his departure from Tottenham, Matt Wells will take over the role of coach of the Spurs Under-18 side, according to a statement from Tottenham.

Fulham were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, beating Aston Villa 1-0 at Wembley in the final to secure their spot in England’s top flight.