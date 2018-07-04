Scott Parker Leaves Tottenham to Join Newly Promoted Fulham as First Team Coach

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Fulham Football Club have announced that former midfielder Scott Parker has become their new first team coach alongside manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

In a statement on the Fulham website, the club confirmed that Parker, who retired from football one year ago, had left his role as Tottenham Under-18 coach to join Fulham’s backroom staff for the coming season.

The 37-year-old stated: “I'm delighted to join the Club this week and look forward to working with Slaviša once again, as well as with the rest of the coaching staff and players."

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Parker went on to state: “I would like to thank everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for their support and encouragement at the very start of my coaching career with the Under-18s throughout last season

“I have first-hand knowledge of the quality and ambition at the Club since I was a player here, with tremendous work carried out by staff within the First Team set up and across all Academy age groups.

“I'm looking forward to getting started right away in preparation for the Premier League campaign.”

Parker signed for Fulham in August 2013 and went on to make 128 appearances for the club in all competitions over his three year spell at Cravan Cottage, in which time he also completed his UEFA badges, as well as coaching their academy side.

Following his departure from Tottenham, Matt Wells will take over the role of coach of the Spurs Under-18 side, according to a statement from Tottenham.

Fulham were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, beating Aston Villa 1-0 at Wembley in the final to secure their spot in England’s top flight. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)