With the Croatia leading 2–1 with just over five minutes left in extra time, Mario Fernandes tied it up for Russia on Saturday in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Fernandes scored off Alan Dzagoev’s free kick in the 115th minute, making the home crowd go crazy.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Esto aún no acaba! Mario Fernandes devuelve a la pelea a #RUS y la emoción no se hace esperar . Así lo narra 🎙 @sadovnik1965 pic.twitter.com/rme7lJqDOM — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 7, 2018

Domagoj Vida had scored earlier for Croatia to take the lead.

But despite the goal, Croatia won 4–3 on a penalty-kick shootout.

Croatia will face England in the semifinals Wednesday after the Three Lions beat Sweden 2–0 earlier Saturday. It's Croatia's first semifinals apperance since 1998.

