'Don't Go': Spurs Fans Urge Star Defender to Stay Put After Impressive Performance During Brazil Win

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media to urge star centre back Toby Alderweireld to sign a new deal after watching him put in a commanding performance in Belgium's 2-1 win over Brazil at the World Cup.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United for the best part of six months, though an offer is still yet to materialise.

The former Southampton and Atletico Madrid defender has suffered with injury problems this season, but is widely regarded as one of the most complete defenders in European football.

Alderweireld played a crucial role in Belgium's 2-1 win over Brazil, helping the Red Devils progress to the semi-final's of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Spurs fans spotted an opportunity to respond to Alderweireld's celebratory tweet, inundating him with replies suggesting he should put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

Congratulations Toby. Thoroughly deserved. So after England bring it home are you gonna come home and sign that new contract? 🖎 — Lilywhite Spurs (@Lilywhite_Spurs) July 6, 2018

Sign the new contract sort it out @SpursOfficial pay the man — Mark #Coys #Belgium (@MarkThomas2002) July 6, 2018

Spurs will surely be looking to maintain the solid partnership that Alderweireld and fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen have built at the club. Fans of the north London side all appear to be on the same page - Spurs must reach an agreement with Alderweireld.