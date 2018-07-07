Gareth Southgate Hails 'Incredible Feeling' as England Secure Historic Semi-Final Spot

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate was understandably delighted after his side sealed their place in a World Cup semi-final for the first time since 1990.

The Three Lions put in a superb performance to see off Sweden 2-0 in Samara, with goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli sealing England's passage into the last four. 

Speaking after the game to the BBC, Southgate acknowledged that his side had expected a tough game, before hailing the resilience shown by his players to pull through.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"We knew it was going to be such a different game after having extra time and penalties against Colombia, with all the emotion and the energy.

"We had to withstand a lot of physical pressure but the resilience of the team was crucial. We knew we would have the majority of the ball and it was a case of breaking them down because Sweden are a really well organised team.

"I cant speak highly enough of the whole squad and whole group of staff because it is so united in there.

"The level of work has been great and their commitment to each other, you don't get through with just 11 players. They are all top people and are the reason we are in the semi-final just as much as any other."

Southgate went on to admit that Wednesday's semi-final in Moscow will be a special occasion, but his team would first celebrate the special feeling that England's achievements had so far created.

"We will enjoy tonight, I hope everybody at home enjoys tonight because as we know, it is not very often that it has happened. 


"All I know is the managers who have got to semi-finals (with England) are ones I hugely respect and to be involved at this stage with England now is an incredible feeling."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Southgate's side, along with the entire country, will now be on tenterhooks as they await to find out whether they will play hosts Russia or Croatia in Moscow on July 11. 

