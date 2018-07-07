Sky Sports Pundit Claims Jurgen Klopp Should Sign England Star to Partner Virgil van Dijk

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has had his say on who he believes Jurgen Klopp should look to pair Virgil Van Dijk with at the heart of Liverpool's defence.

Thompson, a former captain of the Merseyside club, appeared 340 times for the Reds in a 13 year span at the club. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Thompson was clear on who he felt Liverpool should look to sign to shore up their back four, Leicester City's Harry Maguire.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/GettyImages

“I've been a big fan of Harry Maguire since his days at Hull City. Since then he's got better and better. He's had a fantastic World Cup so far. 


"I was saying long before the tournament started that he has all the attributes needed to be a Liverpool player."

Maguire has been one of England's top performers at this summer's World Cup, scoring a crucial goal against Sweden in the quarter finals and proving that he's right at home on the biggest stage.

Thompson, who has been impressed by Maguire, was full of praise for the Leicester man. 

“He's a lot quicker than people give him credit for. He dominates in the air and that's a major asset both defensively and offensively. He's also very comfortable on the ball. He's better than John Stones when it comes to passing it out from the back. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"Harry has been one of the best defenders in the World Cup and he certainly fits Liverpool's philosophy. I can't speak more highly of him."

It seems Maguire has made quite the impression on Thompson, but would Liverpool be willing to pull the trigger on another expensive centre back having signed Virgil van Dijk in January for £75m? Only time will tell.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)