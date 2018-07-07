Sky Sports Pundit Claims Jurgen Klopp Should Sign England Star to Partner Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has had his say on who he believes Jurgen Klopp should look to pair Virgil Van Dijk with at the heart of Liverpool's defence.

Thompson, a former captain of the Merseyside club, appeared 340 times for the Reds in a 13 year span at the club. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Thompson was clear on who he felt Liverpool should look to sign to shore up their back four, Leicester City's Harry Maguire.

“I've been a big fan of Harry Maguire since his days at Hull City. Since then he's got better and better. He's had a fantastic World Cup so far.





"I was saying long before the tournament started that he has all the attributes needed to be a Liverpool player."

Maguire has been one of England's top performers at this summer's World Cup, scoring a crucial goal against Sweden in the quarter finals and proving that he's right at home on the biggest stage.

Thompson, who has been impressed by Maguire, was full of praise for the Leicester man.

“He's a lot quicker than people give him credit for. He dominates in the air and that's a major asset both defensively and offensively. He's also very comfortable on the ball. He's better than John Stones when it comes to passing it out from the back.

"Harry has been one of the best defenders in the World Cup and he certainly fits Liverpool's philosophy. I can't speak more highly of him."

It seems Maguire has made quite the impression on Thompson, but would Liverpool be willing to pull the trigger on another expensive centre back having signed Virgil van Dijk in January for £75m? Only time will tell.