English Newspapers Celebrate World Cup Team After Heartbreaking Loss

England's World Cup dreams ended with a 2-1 loss to Croatia on Wednesday.

By Nihal Kolur
July 11, 2018

It turns out the football isn't coming home.

England's World Cup dreams were shattered on Wednesday with a 2-1 loss to Croatia in the semifinals. 

Although many fans were heartbroken, English newspapers were quick to celebrate the team's role in bringing the counrty together and exceeding expectations at the world's biggest tournament.

Among the many newspaper front pages include The Daily Telegraph's caption of "Hold your heads high" and The Guardian's "End of the dream."

Another news outlet led the paper with a cartoon, appreciating all the team gave to the country.

Here's the best of tomorrow's front pages.

Although England failed to reach their first World Cup Final since 1966, their efforts have clearly been appreciated by fans and journalists across the world.

