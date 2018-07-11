England's World Cup dreams ended with a 2-1 loss to Croatia on Wednesday.
It turns out the football isn't coming home.
Although many fans were heartbroken, English newspapers were quick to celebrate the team's role in bringing the counrty together and exceeding expectations at the world's biggest tournament.
Among the many newspaper front pages include The Daily Telegraph's caption of "Hold your heads high" and The Guardian's "End of the dream."
TELEGRAPH WORLD CUP: Hold your heads high #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OW1bnlK2oT— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 11, 2018
THE GUARDIAN: End Of The Dream #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/h18oxXEOKH— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 11, 2018
Another news outlet led the paper with a cartoon, appreciating all the team gave to the country.
TELEGRAPH: Matt on the ball #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/q8xpe8a3NX— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 11, 2018
Here's the best of tomorrow's front pages.
STAR: You did us proud #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0V2F1K8oQj— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 11, 2018
MAIL SPORT: We Salute You #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0sAKQEAo4M— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 11, 2018
METRO: A kick in the Balkans #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/m1oiO99Sy3— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 11, 2018
Although England failed to reach their first World Cup Final since 1966, their efforts have clearly been appreciated by fans and journalists across the world.