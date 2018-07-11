Olympiacos Confirm the Signing of Wolves Flop Roderick Miranda on Season-Long Loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Roderick Miranda has joined Greek side Olympiacos on a season-long loan move ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old centre back only moved to Molineux last season but he made 19 appearances across all competitions during the club's promotion campaign.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Miranda is a product of S.L. Benfica's infamous academy in Lisbon. However, the former Portugal Under-20 international had to wait until a free transfer to Rio Ave before making a name for himself in the top flight - otherwise known as the Primeira Liga or Liga NOS for sponsorship reasons.

The defender made 94 appearances for Rio Ave before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with Wolves last summer, costing the West Midlands side roughly £2.7m.

Miranda has proved to be one of Wolves' only Portuguese recruits who haven't hit the ground running in England. The likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Hélder Costa and Ruben Neves have been hits at the club since their arrival.





And Wolves ethos of raiding the Portuguese first division has come to fruition once again this summer. Rui Patrício and Raúl Jiménez are two of the club's new arrivals, while former loanees Diogo Jota, Willy Boly and Léo Bonatini have joined permanently.

The news of Miranda's departure comes just one day after the club announced that manager Nuno Espírito Santo, as well as his coaching staff, had signed a new three-year contract that will keep them at Molineux until 2021.