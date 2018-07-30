The transfer window is wide open, and while the Premier League's is closing faster than others, with the new earlier deadline just 10 days away, teams around Europe are plotting for the seasons ahead.

Some of the biggest names on the planet have already changed addresses, with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus in the biggest move of them all, and others remain in the shop window after a World Cup summer that put a number of players under the global spotlight.

Here's a look at the latest rumblings from around the globe as the transfer window carries forward:

Courtois in a holding pattern: Thibaut Courtois has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Real Madrid, but the Belgian goalkeeper won't be going anywhere until Chelsea has a replacement secured. English veteran Robert Green, signed earlier in the window, is not expected to contend for the No. 1 role. (Sky Sports)

Higuain's agent/brother engages in exit talks: Gonzalo Higuain's days at Juventus could be over, which shouldn't be all that shocking after the arrival of Ronaldo meant room for one fewer striker in Turin. His brother and agent, Nicolas, is reportedly engaged in talks over his exit, which could happen in a number of ways. He's reportedly been part of a complicated swap deal in AC Milan, which would see Leonardo Bonucci make his return to Juventus (and Mattia Caldara join Higuain in Milan), while Chelsea has also been reported as a potential destination. (Sky Sports)

Lewandowski not going anywhere: Bayern Munich continues to strongarm its Polish forward, who has expressed his wish to leave but remains under long-term contract with the club. After its president and CEO both stated that Lewandowski won't be sold, new manager Niko Kovac echoed the party line. (BuLi News)

Miazga headed on loan to Caen: U.S. international center back Matt Miazga, who spent last two seasons on loan from Chelsea at Dutch side Vitesse, will reportedly be headed to Ligue 1, where he'll sign a one-year deal with Caen. (GFFN)

Liverpool will only sanction sale, not loan, for Origi: Belgian forward Divock Origi spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg, but it'll either be a year buried on the depth chart at Liverpool or a full sale for the 23-year-old. Valencia and Watford are the most likely reported destinations. (Sky Sports)

David Luiz wants to stay at Chelsea: David Luiz endured a rough go of it at Chelsea under Antonio Conte, but with new manager Maurizio Sarri in place, the Brazilian veteran reportedly wants to stay put at Stamford Bridge (Telegraph)

Fulham signs Mitrovic, eyes Mawson: Fulham is gearing up for its return to the Premier League by signing Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle on a permanent, five-year deal. It also reportedly has eyes on Swansea center back Alfie Mawson, who could fetch a £20 million transfer fee. (BBC)

Former MLS standout Harrison joins Leeds on loan: Jack Harrison, who starred at NYCFC before leaving for Man City, has been sent on loan to Leeds United for the season. He'll play under new manager Marcelo Bielsa in England's second tier. (Leeds United)

U.S. teen Lederman leaves Barcelona for Gent: Ben Lederman, who famously joined Barcelona's La Masia academy when he was 11, has left the club to sign with Belgium's Gent. Now 18, Lederman had spent last season with Barcelona's Juvenil B team after rejoining the club in 2016 following a prolonged FIFA saga regarding his eligibility. (Ben Lederman/Twitter)