Arsenal Make Enquiry Over £12m Deal for Senegal Striker With Serie A Side Torino Ready to Sell

Arsenal have opened talks with Torino over the possibility of signing forward M'baye Niang, who has been made available this summer.

Incoming boss Unai Emery has already spent this summer as he bids to return Arsenal to the Champions League next season. The Gunners have completed five signings since his arrival, with Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira all arriving to bolster the ranks at the Emirates Stadium.

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

Emery is reportedly also keen to add to his forward options before deadline day and is seeking someone to offer support for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal have so far spent over £70m this summer and have yet to receive any money in return with Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla leaving for free, and Per Mertesacker’s retirement the only key departures.

With the club missing out on the Champions League riches for a second year running it means Emery’s hands are tied a little in terms of transfer fee. It has turned the Spaniard's attention to a potential bargain buy in Niang, who could be available for as little as £12m.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Niang scored four goals in 26 appearances on loan at Torino last year, activating an obligation to buy this summer. But, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Torino are already happy to let the player go but only for the right price, having already rejected a loan offer from Ligue 1 side Nice.

Niang also starred for Senegal at this summer’s World Cup, scoring a controversial winner against Poland as he was rejoining the field of play.

The 23-year-old forward does have some prior Premier League experience having spent time on loan at Watford in 2017, scoring two goals from 16 games.