Barcelona Linked With Paul Pogba Swoop After Star's 'Secret Meeting' With Camp Nou Director

Barcelona have been linked with a late play for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in what remains of the summer transfer window after a claim from the Italian press that the World Cup winner met with Camp Nou director Eric Abidal in Los Angeles.

Often base-less media speculation has driven gossip that Pogba could leave United as a result of having a fractious relationship with manager Jose Mourinho - something the player has denied - and the latest story from Tuttosport appears no different.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Italian sports daily suggests that reported Juventus hopes of re-signing Pogba are 'threatened' by Barcelona because of Abidal's presence - pointing to the Catalan club's recent capture of Brazilian winger Malcom when it appeared he was on the verge of joining Roma.

Pogba, who is holidaying in LA before reporting for duty with United in time for the new 2018/19 season, is said to have met with Abidal in a private villa in Beverly Hills.

Tuttosport claims the setting was significant because it offered more privacy than meeting at a hotel, alleging that Abidal and Barça were worried about being accused of 'tapping up'.

However, there is no mention of what was discussed, or of agent Mino Raiola, who would surely have been present for anything regarding his client's career. It means that the assumption that the meeting took place for Abidal, who has been in LA accompanying Barcelona's summer tour, to convince Pogba to join him at Camp Nou is exactly that, an assumption.

For example, the meeting could equally have happened so that Abidal, a Frenchman, could personally congratulate another Frenchman on winning the World Cup for the national team. And keeping their get together away from the spotlight could have been an attempt to stop the gossip thirsty media getting wind of it and jumping to conclusions...