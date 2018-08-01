Birmingham Looking to Loan Arsenal Youngster Despite Ongoing Transfer Embargo

Birmingham City are reportedly looking to sign Arsenal youngster Josh Dasilva on loan, utilising a loophole in their current transfer embargo.

According to the the Birmingham Mail, the 19-year-old Arsenal academy product is believed to be wanted as a top priority by the West Midlands club this summer.

The versatile player joined the Gunners aged eight and has previously played up front, in midfield and in defence, and also featured in EFL Cup wins over Norwich, Doncaster and West Ham last season.

Dasilva also found himself on the bench for last season’s Europa League win over Red Star Belgrade - though was unused.





Birmingham's only other signing this summer has been left back Kristian Pedersen, with the club finding themselves under a transfer embargo.

Like a number of Championship clubs who are treading the tightrope with Financial Fair Play, the Blues were initially placed under a 'soft' embargo at the end of last season.

However, with the EFL not convinced Birmingham had heeded their warning, they were placed under full transfer embargo in early July, preventing them from registering players.

Despite this, though, the EFL will permit the signing and registering of a player if the deal meets two conditions - which the Blues are looking to exploit.

A deal can go ahead if the club's current senior squad consists of less than 24 senior players (player being defined as aged 21 or over and have made five or more first-team appearances) and if the salary of the incoming player is less than £600,000 a year.

Birmingham currently do have less than 24 senior established players, and so are able to bring another player in under these particular guidelines.

Should the club have had exactly 24 senior players in their squad, then by the same EFL ruling they are entitled to sell a player and replace him with a new signing who is on 75% of the wages of the outgoing player and, again, is below the £600,000 mark.