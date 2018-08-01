Chelsea Given Late Hope as Gonzalo Higuain's Negotiations With Milan Hit a Snag

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Gonzalo Higuain's negotiations with AC Milan have reportedly hit a snag, giving Chelsea a late boost in their pursuit of the striker. 

30-year-old Higuain has become the fall guy for Juve following Cristiano Ronaldo's recent move to Turin and has been deemed as surplus to requirements in Turin. However, despite being cast aside by the Scudetto holders, the Argentine forward is not short of options with both Milan and Chelsea eagerly vying for his signature. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Milan appeared to have beaten Chelsea in the race for the Argentina international after earlier reports claimed a deal worth in the region of £49m had been agreed with Juventus. However according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Higuain is currently unhappy with the terms of the agreement. 


The report claims the 30-year-old is not impressed with the agreement of a loan move with an option to purchase, as despite Milan's sporting director Leonardo move to reassure the striker that a permanent deal will be triggered, Higuain remains worried it will fall through. 

Moreover, the Argentina international has requested a rise on his current wage with Juventus - which stands at £7.5m-per-year - and is justifying his stance with the fact that Milan will not be featuring in the Champions League this season. 


The slight hiccup could allow Chelsea a way back into the deal, but Milan remain confident of reaching an agreement in a deal which would see Leonardo Bonucci swap places with him after just one season away from the Old Lady. 

Furthermore, Juventus defender Mattia Caldara - who is also a Chelsea target - is being discussed as a potential makeweight in the deal. 


Higuain put 55 goals in the back of the net across his two seasons with Juventus, where the club secured back-to-back domestic doubles. 

