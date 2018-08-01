Chelsea Striker Set to Stay at Stamford Bridge Despite Interest From Around Europe

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Michy Batshuayi has been told by new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri that he does have a future at the club, with the striker prepared to leave this season in pursuit of regular first-team football.

According to the Mirror, the 24-year-old has been targeted by Spanish side Valencia and would be willing to make the move to guarantee a starting position next season, having spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, French outlet RMC claim that former Napoli boss Sarri has informed Batshuayi that he will be remaining at Stamford Bridge this season and that the Belgian striker does in fact have a part to play in his plans for the club.

The Sun appear to have corroborated this story, going further by adding that Crystal Palace had been attempting to secure a loan deal for Batshuayi until it was confirmed that he would be staying put at Chelsea.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain this summer, while French forward Olivier Giroud has expressed a desire to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge this season.

Though the future of Alvaro Morata remains in doubt, competition is likely to be stiff in the striking department with Sarri's 4-3-3 formation only leaving room in the starting eleven for one striker.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Another potential incentive for Batshuayi leaving Chelsea is that the Blues will not be playing in the Champions League next season after finishing fifth in the Premier League. Valencia came fourth in La Liga in 2017/18 and will subsequently be playing in the Champions League.

