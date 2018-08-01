Wantaway Man Utd Star to Be Fined £180k After Failing to Report for Pre-Season Training

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is set to be fined two weeks wages by the club after failing to rejoin the squad for the final games of their pre-season tour of America, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was granted special permission to temporarily leave to attend the birth of his second child. However, the Frenchman has left José Mourinho in the dark over his whereabouts, and United's manager has admitted that he doesn't know if Martial will return once they get back to Manchester.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The former AS Monaco star hasn't been back at the club's training ground in some time and is now facing disciplinary action, according to the Mirror.

It is claimed that Martial will be fined two weeks wages - roughly £180k - for his decision this summer, something which has also tested Manchester United fans' patience, especially while the transfer window is still open.

Martial has been one of the most talked about players this summer in regards to a move, but rumoured links with Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and even Tottenham haven't come to fruition.

If Martial doesn’t report back for training, sell him. No point keeping a disgruntled player.



No player is bigger than the club. Better players have come and won in lesser time.



You aren’t doing us a favour. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) August 1, 2018

That could all be about to change, however, with many believing that this latest twist will be the final straw for the decision makers at Old Trafford.

It is claimed that Manchester United have set a £70m asking price for clubs across Europe, something which will likely increase in teams from the Premier League try to sign Martial before the deadline on August 9.

Martial has made 136 appearances for Manchester United following his high-profile £54m switch from Monaco.

During that time the youngster has scored 36 goals and claimed 26 assists, but his career at Old Trafford is now expected to come to an end before their opening match against Leicester City.