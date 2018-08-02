Rafael Benitez Launches Scathing Attack on Newcastle's Board Following Pre-Season Defeat to Braga

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has launched a scathing attack on the club's board over their transfer policy following a 4-0 loss to Braga in pre season.
The Spaniard has cut a frustrated figure so far this transfer window, limited to spending £6m so far on new signings Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar, while bringing in Kenedy on loan and Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer, despite earning over £30m in outgoings from the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Mikel Merino.
As a result, Benitez didn't hold back in his post-match duties after the comprehensive defeat to the Portuguese side over signings, with only seven days left in the transfer window.
As quoted by The Sun, he said: "Things are not going well off the pitch. I'm worried. Fans are concerned - that have to be. We are concerned.
"We're not doing things well on the pitch or off it. This should be a wake-up call for everyone. Our fans are very clever. They know what is going on."
Despite finishing tenth last season upon their return to the Premier League, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley appears reluctant to back Benitez financially, instead preferring to run the club as a business on a profit basis, which is where the resentment from both manager and fans stems from.
While there are news of potential arrivals, with the Yoshinori Muto deal done barring a work permit, Benitez is resigned to the fact that he will be unable to bring in a number of new players so close to the deadline.
He continued, stating: "For me, I said before, [we need] three of four players. Am I optimistic, thinking that in ten days, we can do what we didn't go in two months? I don't think so. But, still, I think it's obvious we need people, we need bodies."