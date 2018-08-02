Rafael Benitez Launches Scathing Attack on Newcastle's Board Following Pre-Season Defeat to Braga

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has launched a scathing attack on the club's board over their transfer policy following a 4-0 loss to Braga in pre season.

The Spaniard has cut a frustrated figure so far this transfer window, limited to spending £6m so far on new signings Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar, while bringing in Kenedy on loan and Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer, despite earning over £30m in outgoings from the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Mikel Merino.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

As a result, Benitez didn't hold back in his post-match duties after the comprehensive defeat to the Portuguese side over signings, with only seven days left in the transfer window.

As quoted by The Sun, he said: "Things are not going well off the pitch. I'm worried. Fans are concerned - that have to be. We are concerned.

"We're not doing things well on the pitch or off it. This should be a wake-up call for everyone. Our fans are very clever. They know what is going on."

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Despite finishing tenth last season upon their return to the Premier League, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley appears reluctant to back Benitez financially, instead preferring to run the club as a business on a profit basis, which is where the resentment from both manager and fans stems from.

While there are news of potential arrivals, with the Yoshinori Muto deal done barring a work permit, Benitez is resigned to the fact that he will be unable to bring in a number of new players so close to the deadline.

He continued, stating: "For me, I said before, [we need] three of four players. Am I optimistic, thinking that in ten days, we can do what we didn't go in two months? I don't think so. But, still, I think it's obvious we need people, we need bodies."