Aston Villa Beat Celtic to Sign John McGinn From Hibernian for Undisclosed Fee

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Aston Villa have completed the signing of John McGinn from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee, the Championship club have announced.

The Scottish midfielder has signed a four-year contract with Steve Bruce's team, choosing to move to England despite persistent interest from Celtic.

"I’m really pleased to have joined the club. I’ve already visited Villa Park and the training ground and the set-up is incredible," McGinn told AVTV.

"The last 24 hours have been a bit of a whirlwind with so much going on but I can’t wait to take part in my first training session and make my debut."

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at St Mirren before joining Hibs in 2015. This will be the first time he has played outside of Scotland.

McGinn revealed that sitting in the stands at the club's home ground convinced him that the move was the right one.

"The one that got it for me was when I sat in the stand at Villa Park and I could imagine myself playing out there," he said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"It felt right and I can't wait to get started. It's a Premier League club and deserves to be there.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

"We'll work as hard as we can to ensure the club flourish. When you look at this place, it's a pretty easy sell."

McGinn turned Celtic down because they couldn't make the same assurances about game time that Villa could.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)