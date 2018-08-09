Fulham Confirm Signing of Manchester United Youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah in Loan Deal

Fulham have made yet another move in this summer's transfer window with the confirmation that Manchester United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah will spend the season on loan at Craven Cottage.

Fosu-Mensah has struggled to break into United's first team, despite being with the club since 2014 and with opportunities limited for the versatile defender, loan moves have seemed the best way for him to gain Premier League experience.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Dutchman spent the entirety of the 2017/18 season on loan at Crystal Palace, appearing 21 times for the Eagles, and it appears that United boss Jose Mourinho has no immediate plans for him this season either, it's this lack of first team chances that gave Fulham the chance take the youngster on loan for the 2018/19 season.

Fosu-Mensah told the club's website: “I have a good feeling about the club. It has a nice history, it’s a nice club.





“Fulham has a lot of good players, and it’s good for my development to be here. I spoke to the Manager and he gave me a good feeling.

“I’m happy to be here and I want to keep progressing.”

Fulham chairman Tony Khan added: “I’m pleased to announce that Fulham Football Club has signed Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan from Manchester United.





“Timothy is a gifted young defender who excels at multiple positions, and his addition will further reinforce a strong and promising squad that we have assembled to compete in the Premier League. Come on Fulham!”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has made his intentions clear this summer, with a number of high profile signings including Jean Michael Seri, and the deal to take last season's goalscoring hero Aleksandar Mitrovic back to West London.