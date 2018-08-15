Michael Zorc Concedes Dortmund's Hunt for a New Striker is the 'Most Complicated' Job in the Market

August 15, 2018

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has conceded that the club's search for a new striker is the 'most complicated' task in the current transfer market. 

The German outfit have searched far and wide for a new leading man this summer after failing to land the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Alvaro Morata and Kevin Gameiro, and as such risk heading into the start of the new Bundesliga campaign without a senior striker in the squad.  

The hunt comes as Dortmund have yet to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - who departed for Arsenal in January - but the club are resistant to sign a new striker unless they are 100 per cent convinced of his suitability to Lucien Favre's squad. 


It means the club are prepared to instate Maximilian Philipp as the lead attacker alongside Marco Reus should they fail to sign a recognised forward before the close of the transfer window. 


“We will only make a transfer if we are 100% convinced of the player and we won’t buy a striker just to buy a striker," Zorc told Ruhr Nachrichten

“It has to make sense, that is essential," Zorc continued as he explained the "extreme" prices being quoted by clubs across Europe are further complicating matters, as inflated fees have become the norm following the transfers of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Philippe Coutinho. 

"Therefore, the striker position is certainly the most complicated on the transfer market right now," he added.

The report claims that although Alexander Isak, 18, is on the books as a recognised striker the club are unlikely to lean on the youngster to lead their attack, ensuring the search continues for a new number nine - either on loan or on a permanent transfer. 

