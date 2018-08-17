Monaco VP Admits Florentino Perez 'Blames Him' for Not Selling Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has joked that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez still blames him for not selling Kylian Mbappe to the European champions.

Mbappe became the world's most expensive teenager last summer when he left Monaco for €145m, but despite interest from Real it was French champions Paris Saint-Germain who snapped the teenager up instead.

Speaking this week, after Real lost the European Super Cup to Atletico Madrid in extra time, Vasilyev has revealed that Perez still complains about the one that got away.

"These two clubs [Monaco and Real] are friends," said the Monegasque boss. "I have spoken with Florentino Pérez, every time he sees me, he always blames me for not selling him Kylian Mbappé!"

Perez and Vasilyev spoke at the UEFA Super Cup final in Tallinn on Wednesday, which Perez's Real Madrid lost 4-2 to Atletico Madrid.

Following the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Real are in need of a new marquee forward, but they know that Mbappe would now cost even more than what PSG paid last summer.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

He moved to the Parc des Princes off the back of a stunning breakthrough season in which he scored 26 goals in 44 games for Monaco, and his career has continued to go from strength to strength ever since.

His 21 goals last season helped PSG to a domestic treble and earned him a place in Dider Deschamps' squad for the World Cup. He became France's youngest ever World Cup goalscorer and the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele as France won the tournament, and Mbappe was named Best Young Player.

