Burnley Manager Sean Dyche Leaps to Jose Mourinho's Defence After Infamous 'Respect' Comments

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has leapt to the defence of the under-fire Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, insisting that the Portuguese chief deserves more respect.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager came under heavy scrutiny after his side were heavily beaten 3-0 by Spurs in the Premier League on Monday.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Dyche's comments were in response to Mourinho's post-match press conference meltdown, which saw him storm out of the room demanding more respect from the media. 

The two managers go head-to-head this Sunday as the Red Devils hop on the M60 and make the short trip north up to Turf Moor, with both sides licking their wounds following disappointing results last weekend. 

Quoted by the Mirror after his pre-match press conference, Dyche jumped into Mourinho's corner and accused his critics of forgetting what he has done for the game of football.

"My respect for people like Jose is because I'm a young manager, learning the game, and these people have done enormous things in the game.

"In this game you get questioned for what you're doing now. People forget your history and what you've done. He has done massive things for the game, for his clubs and for himself.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"You've got to have a bit more respect when they've done what they've done in the game. I'm certainly not going to question his conduct because he knows what he's doing."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)