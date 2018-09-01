Burnley Manager Sean Dyche Leaps to Jose Mourinho's Defence After Infamous 'Respect' Comments

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has leapt to the defence of the under-fire Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, insisting that the Portuguese chief deserves more respect.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager came under heavy scrutiny after his side were heavily beaten 3-0 by Spurs in the Premier League on Monday.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Dyche's comments were in response to Mourinho's post-match press conference meltdown, which saw him storm out of the room demanding more respect from the media.

The two managers go head-to-head this Sunday as the Red Devils hop on the M60 and make the short trip north up to Turf Moor, with both sides licking their wounds following disappointing results last weekend.

Quoted by the Mirror after his pre-match press conference, Dyche jumped into Mourinho's corner and accused his critics of forgetting what he has done for the game of football.

"My respect for people like Jose is because I'm a young manager, learning the game, and these people have done enormous things in the game.

"In this game you get questioned for what you're doing now. People forget your history and what you've done. He has done massive things for the game, for his clubs and for himself.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"You've got to have a bit more respect when they've done what they've done in the game. I'm certainly not going to question his conduct because he knows what he's doing."