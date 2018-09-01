Claude Puel Makes Surprise Comparison Between Leicester Star and Virgil van Dijk Ahead of Reds Clash

Leicester manager Claude Puel has claimed that Harry Maguire can be a top centre back in the future, after claiming he helped Virgil van Dijk become a 'complete defender'.

"Virgil has continued his progress with Liverpool," said Puel, speaking ahead of Leicester's clash against Liverpool, as quoted by the Express.

"He has played great games and international games. He is one of the best defenders in the world. At the beginning when I had Virgil he was of course a good centre-back but he liked to wait deep without moving or going around the side to make cover.

"But he understood why I wanted this change and this development for him and the team. After he made fantastic months with us at Southampton.

"Now he is comfortable on the ball, with good anticipation and is fast and powerful. He is good in aerial battles and for me he is the complete player and defender."

Puel and Van Dijk spent a season together at Southampton during 2016/17, where they helped the Saints to an eighth-placed finish as well as reaching the EFL Cup final, before the Frenchman left at the end of the campaign, while Van Dijk joined the Reds in 2017 for £75m.

Now at the Foxes, Puel hopes he can do the same with Maguire, who has blossomed into the one of the league's finest defenders, garnering heavy interest from Manchester United over the summer.

"Harry has the attributes to continue his development and is not far away," Puel added. "He showed it in the national team at the World Cup which was a fantastic journey and he can continue his development."