Fans React as 'Risk Taker' Alisson Gifts Leicester Goal With Howler in 2-1 Liverpool Win

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

Well, he did warn you.

Not one week ago, Alisson Becker admitted to enjoying the odd heart-attack inducing 'calculated risk' in his play, following a cheeky dink over Anthony Knockaert last weekend.

Back then manager Jurgen Klopp seemed uncharacteristically Grinchian when he called the £67m Brazilian's chip 'not too cool', but now it seems as though the German may have had a point.

With Liverpool 2-0 up and cruising away at Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, Alisson decided it was time for another bit of showboating as he attempted to swivel Kelechi Iheanacho inside his own area, only to be dispossessed. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

After becoming the last Premier League team to concede a goal this season, the travelling Liverpool fans might have hoped these sort of goalkeeping mishaps were firmly behind them before Rachid Ghezzal slotted into a gaping net.

Fortunately, Liverpool managed to hold on for three points at the King Power keeping them at the summit of the Premier League table, while Alisson presumably avoided eye contact with Klopp for the whole bus ride home.

Funnily enough, Twitter had a few things to say about Alisson's gaffe. Here's some of them...

Perhaps because of his great beard, near perfect performance until now and (more likely) the fact that Liverpool won the game, most Reds fans were actually pretty forgiving...

