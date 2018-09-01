Jamie Redknapp Makes Bleak Prediction About Arsenal's Top Four Hopes for This Season

Former player and pundit Jamie Redknapp has given a withering assessment of Arsenal's chances of securing Champions League qualification this season, suggesting that the Gunners do not have the required quality to finish in the top four.

Arsenal have made a slow start to the season under new manager Unai Emery, losing against Manchester City and Chelsea before securing an unconvincing win over West Ham.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Spurs and Liverpool midfielder Redknapp admitted he does not believe Emery's side can finish in the top four this year.

“I don't think any manager could [get this team into the top four], not at the moment,” said Redknapp. “I just think it is going to take time. Arsenal have been falling further and further behind and I think Arsene Wenger has left Unai Emery with a badly-balanced squad with not enough quality in it.





“It's as simple as that. I don't care who the manager is - Pep Guardiola or whoever - it is going to take time and he needs it."

Perhaps most worryingly of all for Arsenal fans, Redknapp gave his most withering assessment of Arsenal's current side by comparing them to top four rivals Chelsea.

“If you've got the right manager, it's going to take a couple of windows. I said last week, with the Arsenal team that played Chelsea, how many of those players would have got in the Blues' side?

“Not many, maybe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of Alvaro Morata but there wouldn't be many more and I think that's the most worrying thing for Arsenal.”

Arsenal take on newly-promoted Cardiff City with a chance to boost their points tally to six this weekend.