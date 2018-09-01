Newcastle Aiming to Tie Goalkeeper Down to Long-Term Deal Before Transfer Window

By 90Min
September 01, 2018

Newcastle are keen to tie young goalkeeper Freddie Woodman down to a long-term contract as the 21-year-old enters the final two years of his contract.

Woodman spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen and had hoped to go out on loan again this season, but was unable to secure a move before the transfer deadline and will now remain at St. James' Park until at least January.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

However, Newcastle do have long-term plans for the goalkeeper, with manager Rafael Benitez having handed the England Under-21 international his first-team debut last season.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette prior to the transfer deadline, Benitez said: “He will normally stay here. We don’t have anyone coming saying they want him now. We had clubs before, but we told them that now is not the right time, so normally he has to stay.”


Woodman was recently called up to the England Under-21 squad for this month's European Championship qualifiers against the Netherlands and Latvia. 


The goalkeeper has previously made six appearances for the Young Lions and is also the godson of current England manager Gareth Southgate, suggesting an international career beckons for Woodman if he continues his development.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Having progressed through the ranks of Newcastle's youth system, Woodman made his first first-team appearance for the Magpies in last season's FA Cup third round win over Luton, playing the full 90 minutes as Newcastle won 3-1.

Woodman is clearly considered a major prospect for the future and one of the more promising talents to come out of the Newcastle in recent years and the club will be keen to see him sign a new contract in order to fend off interest from others in the near future.

