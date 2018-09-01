Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Surprise Signing of Stoke City Forward on 2-Year Deal

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Stoke City's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after his contract at the bet365 Stadium was mutually terminated.

Confirmation of the deal came via the club's official Twitter account, with the 29-year-old signing a two-year deal with the Parisian side.

Choupo-Moting will reunite with Thomas Tuchel, after the pair spent three seasons together at Mainz in the Bundesliga, the league where the Cameroon international has spent the majority of his career.

After coming through the ranks at Hamburg SV, Choupo-Moting has also represented FC Nuremberg, although his most successful time came with Schalke, making 106 appearances during his three years there between 2014-17, scoring 22 goals and providing 17 assists.

He then moved to the Premier League to join Stoke in 2017, although his five goals in 30 league appearances couldn't help them avoid relegation to the Championship, although he insisted he is excited about his new challenge in France.

Maxim Choupo-Moting has joined @PSG_inside after his contract with #SCFC was cancelled by mutual consent. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well for the future. pic.twitter.com/5JN2HMY0T4 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 31, 2018

"I am extremely honoured to be signing for this big European club, Paris Saint-Germain," Choupo-Moting told PSG's official website.

"I would like to thank the directors and the coach for the confidence they have shown in signing me. I will give my absolute maximum out on the pitch, every day, to show my dedication to my new club."

Choupo-Moting has signed a 2-year contract until 2020 with PSG & will wear the No. 17 shirt. pic.twitter.com/fNRvckCLST — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) August 31, 2018

Choupo-Moting is likely to offer cover to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar, with the trio already scoring seven league goals between them, as the reigning Ligue 1 champions sit top of the table, winning their opening three games.