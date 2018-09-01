West Ham Forward Reveals What He Loves About Working Under New Boss Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has expressed his delight of working under an attack-minded manager in Manuel Pellegrini.

The Mexican international scored his first goal of the season in the Hammers' 3-1 win against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabo Cup second round earlier in the week, with Hernandez happy to play his part in Pellegrini's brand of offensive football.

"We are playing with a winning mentality and playing very offensive and attacking football," said Hernandez, speaking to the club's official website for the matchday programme ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"That’s what the manager loves and, talking about myself as a striker, I love it when a manager comes and creates that sort of atmosphere, telling every player to be confident with the ball."





Despite the heralded arrival of Pellegrini this summer, who signed no fewer than nine new players in the transfer window, West Ham have lost their opening three games in the Premier League, and are the only side without a point.





The 30-year-old however believes that the club are making progress under the former Manchester City boss, and thinks it won't be long before the results match their efforts on the pitch.

He added: "I definitely feel things are coming together. At Arsenal, the result didn’t go in our favour, but things are coming slowly. People can see that. It’s part of football and it’s not a process that will happen overnight.

"You need to keep working, be very patient and I think the results will come sooner or later and we have a big opportunity on Saturday.

"I think the project is very good and hopefully we can get our first three points against Wolverhampton here at London Stadium on Saturday afternoon and go into the international break with a different sensation."