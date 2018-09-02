6 Players Still Haunted By the Past

As children, many footballers would have undoubtedly envisaged themselves playing in the biggest of games. The Champions League final, the World Cup final, and so on, dreaming of lifting the trophy aloft with their teammates as a result of their winning goal.

However, dreams don't always turn out that way. When some players have found themselves on the biggest stage, they've crumbled. Whether it be their preconceptions of such an event, or just sheer nerves, they've become cast in history for all the wrong reasons.

Let's take a look at a few footballers who are still haunted to this day for their past errors on the pitch...

Arjen Robben Misses Golden Chance vs Spain in 2010 World Cup Final

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/GettyImages

With the scores level at 0-0 and the game entering it's final third, it seemed as though the 2010 World Cup final between Spain and Holland would be a result of 'next goal wins'.

In the 61st minute of an extremely tense affair on the biggest stage, the opportunity to seemingly win the game cropped up for the Dutch as Arjen Robben found himself in on goal.

With just Iker Casillas to beat, Robben failed to give his effort enough lift, and agonisingly saw his effort bounce off the keeper's foot for a corner.

Spain went on to win, and Robben has admitted that the moment still haunts him to this day.

Lothar Matthaus Watches on as Bayern Throw the 1999 Champions League Final

Ben Radford/GettyImages

With Bayern Munich 1-0 up in the 80th minute of the 1999 Champions League final, they thought the game was finished as a contest.

As a result of that, a 38-year-old Lothar Matthaus, who had been playing as a midfielder for the final as opposed to his usual sweeper role, made a decision that he still regrets to this day.

The German legend, and arguably Bayern's most important player at the time, told manager Ottmar Hitzfeld that he was tired after marking David Beckham all game.





Hitzfeld ultimately subbed Matthaus off, leaving the German to watch on in disbelief as United scored two stoppage time goals to win the trophy.

Roberto Baggio Misses Decisive Penalty in 1994 World Cup Final

CHRIS WILKINS/GettyImages

Having dragged Italy to the final against Brazil almost singe handedly, Roberto Baggio needed to score his penalty to keep his country in the game with Brazil leading 3-2 in the shootout.

However, Baggio dramatically skied his spot kick in a moment that still haunts him to this day.

The Italian said: "There's nothing I can do about it. I always dreamed of playing in a World Cup final since I was a little boy, but I never thought it could end like that. I still find it hard to accept what happened that day."

Steven Gerrard Slips to Cost Liverpool Their First Premier League Title

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

With just three games of the Premier League season remaining, Liverpool sat top of the table within touching distance of their and Steven Gerrard's first Premier League title.

The Reds needed to avoid a loss at home to Chelsea to stay in control as Manchester City breathed down their necks.

The score was 0-0, and half time was approaching when Gerrard slipped as the last man back for Liverpool. Demba Ba swooped in to open the scoring, Liverpool lost, and the rest is history.

Asamoah Gyan Misses Stoppage Time Penalty as Ghana Miss Out on World Cup Semi-Finals

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

With the scores level at one apiece, a tasty World Cup quarter-final tie between Ghana and Uruguay had gone into extra time. Penalties beckoned after a sterile 30 minute period, before drama struck inside the Soccer City Stadium.

Ghana were inches away from becoming the first ever African side to make the World Cup semi-finals, before Luis Suarez handled on the line in evil fashion to give his country one last chance.

The risk paid off for the Uruguayan, however, as Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty with the last kick of extra time. Uruguay went through at the Ghanaians' expense in the shootout, and Gyan has never been able to live it down.

Paul Gascoigne Reduced to Tears in World Cup Semi-Final Against Germany

Bongarts/GettyImages

In a moment that has become an iconic one in English football, Paul Gascoigne's tears against West Germany in the 1990 World Cup final were a result of a moment that has defined his career.

The midfielder lunged into a tackle, where a yellow card would see him banned for any potential final. His worst fears were realised just seconds later when he would see a yellow card brandished before him, before seeing red in another way.

'Gazza' couldn't control himself, instantly sobbing as he knew that he would miss out on the final if the Three Lions got there. They didn't, but many feel that was the turning point in a World Cup semi-final many an Englishman still contemplates over.

This article is brought to you by The Nun - in cinemas this September.

Check out the trailer below: