'Absolutely Shocking': Newcastle United Supporters Hammer Into Midfielder After Man City Display

It's fair to say that Newcastle United supporters aren't exactly enamoured with Ki Sung-yueng at this current juncture.

After a poor performance against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, many fans of the north east club took to Twitter and announced their displeasure with the South Korean.

A dismal pass completion percentage and lack of aggression saw the ex-Swansea man lambasted on the social media platform:

If Ki gets a through pass to his target, I'm having a party #NUFC ⚫⚪ — Eduardo V (@eddievf) September 1, 2018

Ki isn’t very good and shouldn’t be starting. #NUFC — NUFC Canada (@supermcbowles) September 1, 2018

Ki seems flat.. doesnt look like he is enjoying playing football at all. #nufc — Football Barmy (@wideon) September 1, 2018

Ki is absolutely shocking no wonder swansea got relegated #nufc — Aaron Olsson (@AOlssonNUFC) September 1, 2018

Not picked for South Korea's Asian Games squad, the nation managed to win gold in Indonesia without his help. However, as he toiled away in the Premier League, it did seem his mind was elsewhere.

Still captain of his country, Ki will likely return for friendly matches against Costa Rica and Chile this week. Hoping to find some form during the international break, better club performances would indeed please supporters.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Facing the tough test of hosting Arsenal at St. James' Park next time out, the Magpies will look to pull off a surprise victory in front of their unwavering fan base. Something special from Ki would definitely not go amiss.