Diego Simeone Takes Responsibility for Lacklustre Performance as Atletico Madrid Lose 2-0 to Celta

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has taken responsibility for his side's woeful showing against Celta Vigo, a game in which the side from the Spanish capital lost 2-0 and failed to record a shot on target. 

The Argentine claimed that he will need to do a lot of work with his team over the international break, and sounded far from happy after the away defeat, as quoted by Marca

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"This match was a good wake-up call, for me first of all," Simeone said.

"We already had 10 not-so-good minutes at the end of the Rayo Vallecano game and the same thing happened to us at the start of the second half. It's completely my responsibility because surely I wasn't clear during the break.


"We didn't have a good game and Celta were clinical at the start of the second half.

"We did have situations in the first half where we could have chosen better, but we couldn't do it. Then in five minutes they settled the match and deserved to win."

Atletico have won just once in La Liga so far this season and sit in tenth place after three games, with those results sure to disappoint Simeone and the Wanda Metropolitano faithful.

Last season's runners up will be concerned at the manner in which they succumbed to defeat by Celta Vigo. Two quick fire goals after the restart had Los Colchoneros trailing 2-0 by the 52nd minute. Matters were made worse when Stefan Savic received his marching order after picking up a second booking in the 70th minute.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Atletico have a chance to redeem themselves and get their season going after the international break, with a home game against Eibar.

