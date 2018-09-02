Massimiliano Allegri Calls for Further Improvement Despite Juventus Maintaining Perfect Start

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has called on his team to improve further on their perfect start to the Serie A season, believing his side have a lot more work to do.

Allegri's Juve side narrowly earned the three points against Parma as Roberto D'Aversa's newly promoted side ran the Old Lady close.

The reigning Italian champions now have three wins from their first three league games as they look to defend their title, but despite their 100% start, Allegri has demanded to see more.

Speaking to DAZN (via FourFourTwo), Allegri said: "The team did very well. Parma is a difficult place to go - we had only won on one of our last five visits.

"Parma are fighting to stay up, they are very organised and dangerous on the counter, but they ran out of steam towards the end. It's a deserved victory, but we have a lot more work to do.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"We should have been more patient, as we played into Parma's hands in the first half."

Allegri also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's barren start to life in Serie A, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner yet to open his account since arriving in Turin.

However, the Italian boss called for fans to be patient with the £100m summer signings, before going on to praise Mario Mandzukic's growing influence at the Allianz Stadium.

Allegri continued: "There are different difficulties a striker has to deal with in Serie A. [Ronaldo] had a good game overall.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"I am happy with what he's doing and the international break will help all of us to be sharper.

"Mandzukic has always been impressive, but even I didn't expect him to be in such good shape after the World Cup."

Ronaldo will get another chance to open his Juve account when the Italian giants take on Sassuolo after the international break.