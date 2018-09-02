Tammy Abraham Reveals Why He Snubbed Offers Before Agreeing Deadline Day Loan To Aston Villa

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham has revealed that he snubbed a series of loan offers from clubs earlier in the summer, due to the Blues claiming he would feature more heavily for the club's first team this season.

In an interview with Villa's official website, the England international explained his decision to join Aston Villa on the English Football League transfer deadline day, stating: "It started off from the end of last season where Chelsea did say I'd be involved in their team and squad. That's the reason why I said no to a lot of teams that came from abroad and the Premier League as well.

Excited to start my new chapter this season at @AVFCOfficial let’s get this season rocking 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/E5K4HJGf0l — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) August 31, 2018

"But towards the end, I found that I need to play games and need to play football, and looking at a team like Aston Villa, who I believe should be in the Premier League, it's a great chance for me to come out and showcase myself here. It's a situation where I want to be in a team where I believe strongly in the team and just be in a good environment enjoying myself again.

"Hopefully that can be this place and I can take them to the Premier League."

Evidently, Abraham is eager not to sit on the bench this season, and will be hoping he can replicate the form he previously found in the Championship with Bristol City. Chelsea are now left with just two strikers in their first team - Álvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri praised his side's efforts following their 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, but claimed that his team need to work on their speed in upcoming fixtures. The former Napoli coach said that his side must improve their movement off the ball to help them break down teams more quickly in future outings.





The Blues, along with the rest of the Premier League, now have two weeks to recuperate due to international competitions, and will return to try and continue their perfect start to the season against Cardiff city at Stamford Bridge.