Tottenham Star Mousa Dembele Set for Chinese Super League Move as Contract Talks Continue to Stall

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is nearing a move to the Chinese Super League as his reluctance to sign a new contract in north London continues. 

As reported by The Sun, Chinese Super League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan are hoping to land the Belgian international at the second attempt, having had an advance rebuffed back in February. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Tottenham refused to sell the former Fulham man at the time. but his continued reluctance to agree fresh terms with Mauricio Pochettino's side may see Spurs cash in on their man. 

The 31-year-old's contract expires in the summer, meaning that Dembele can agree a pre-contract move with a new club in the new year. Spurs are now looking to sell the player in January in order to make some money back on their original £15m fee spent on the player back in 2012.

Depending on how they're doing in the league and cup competitions around the winter window, Spurs could yet demand that Dembele stay until the summer.

However, Beijing Sinobo, managed by Roger Schmidt, are hoping to add the midfielder to their ranks for the start of their campaign in February. 

They are allegedly set to offer Spurs between £8m-£10m for Dembele, and are willing to offer the Belgian £192k-a-week in a bid to lure him to China. 

Schmidt's side are currently top of the Chinese Super League, but are hoping to bolster their midfield ranks with Dembele to partner Brazil international Renato Augusto in midfield. Dembele, however, has played in all three of Tottenham's Premier League games this season and remains a key player in Pochettino's plans.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Pochettino and Spurs will be hoping to extend their 100% start when they take on Watford on Sunday afternoon, with all eyes on Lucas Moura after his stunning brace at Old Trafford on Monday.

