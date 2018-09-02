Unai Emery Says Arsenal Must Move on From Their Abysmal Away Form Last Season & Begin 'New Future'

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has pleaded with his players to forget about their recent struggles away from Emirates Stadium, insisting they have what it takes to rediscover their winning form away against Cardiff City.

During Arsene Wenger's last season at the club, Arsenal won just three of their matches away from home. Emery's side have also lost their only away match this season, falling 3-2 to rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Emery told The Evening Standard: "We want to win every match and we prepare every match to win at home and away.





"Now we are going to play against Cardiff away and for that my thoughts are only on how we can win.





"Now it's not to think about the past, I prefer to think and my concentration with the players also is the next match - focus only to work, to work, to work for the next match and how we can win.

Today's game is the kind of game we have been losing more often over last few seasons. I won't take this as a sure 3 points for @Arsenal. These are the kind of games @UnaiEmery_ is expected to win. Our away form has been a disaster, hope we put that right immediately... — afcdlife (@afc2killepl) September 2, 2018

"It's clear the data behind us but I want to write a new data, a new present, a new future with Arsenal, with the players. For that my focus is only how we can win this Sunday."

Emery did not enjoy the best start to his Arsenal career. Losses to both Chelsea and Manchester City made Emery the subject of a lot of criticism, but his side managed to earn their first win of the season last weekend, securing a 3-1 victory over local rivals West Ham United.

He hopes to have identified the reason behind Arsenal's struggles, saying: "We need more control, more with the ball, more with our positioning on the pitch, more control when we close the ball [down]."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

After a challenging start to the new Premier League season, the next few fixutres appear to be much kinder to the Gunners. They travel to Cardiff and then Newcastle United, before playing host to Watford at Emirates Stadium.

Emery will be keen to use this time to improve and instil some much-needed confidence into his players, as they look to avoid falling behind their title rivals so early in the season.