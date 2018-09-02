Unai Emery Willing to Adapt Playing Style as Arsenal Prepare for Trip to Cardiff City Stadium

By 90Min
September 02, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is considering adopting a more direct approach as his side prepare to face Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners travel to Wales fresh off a victory against West Ham last weekend, although they came under criticism for a predominantly defensive display. Arsenal often struggled on the road last season and Emery will be looking to improve their away form by changing the style of the team.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Mirror has claimed that Emery has been practicing ‘long-ball football’ in training ahead of the clash with Cardiff, as he looks to record his second victory of the new Premier League campaign.

The Gunners have so far attempted to play out from the back with little success – despite goalkeeper Petr Cech struggling to adapt to the new philosophy.

However, Emery has said he is willing to adapt his tactics based on the opposition, as results are the most important thing.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"I will do what it needs to win matches. Others might not like it but we are in the win business,’ Emery said ahead of the game against Cardiff.

"I prefer to play the game as it should be played, but you also have to adapt. I play to win every match, certainly to improve our away record. Now we are going to play against Cardiff away and for that my thoughts are only on how we can win. Then it’s not to think about the past.

"I prefer to think and my concentration with the players also is the next match. Focus only to work for the next match and how we can win. It’s clear the data behind us but I want to write a new data, a new present, a new future with Arsenal with the players. For that my focus is only how we can win this Sunday."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Victory on Sunday will lift the Gunners comfortably into the top half of the Premier League table, whilst Cardiff enter the game still looking for their first win of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)