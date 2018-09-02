Unai Emery Willing to Adapt Playing Style as Arsenal Prepare for Trip to Cardiff City Stadium

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is considering adopting a more direct approach as his side prepare to face Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners travel to Wales fresh off a victory against West Ham last weekend, although they came under criticism for a predominantly defensive display. Arsenal often struggled on the road last season and Emery will be looking to improve their away form by changing the style of the team.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Mirror has claimed that Emery has been practicing ‘long-ball football’ in training ahead of the clash with Cardiff, as he looks to record his second victory of the new Premier League campaign.

The Gunners have so far attempted to play out from the back with little success – despite goalkeeper Petr Cech struggling to adapt to the new philosophy.

However, Emery has said he is willing to adapt his tactics based on the opposition, as results are the most important thing.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"I will do what it needs to win matches. Others might not like it but we are in the win business,’ Emery said ahead of the game against Cardiff.

"I prefer to play the game as it should be played, but you also have to adapt. I play to win every match, certainly to improve our away record. Now we are going to play against Cardiff away and for that my thoughts are only on how we can win. Then it’s not to think about the past.

"I prefer to think and my concentration with the players also is the next match. Focus only to work for the next match and how we can win. It’s clear the data behind us but I want to write a new data, a new present, a new future with Arsenal with the players. For that my focus is only how we can win this Sunday."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Victory on Sunday will lift the Gunners comfortably into the top half of the Premier League table, whilst Cardiff enter the game still looking for their first win of the season.