England Set to Host Women's Euro 2021 After Going Unopposed in UEFA Bidding Process

England is set to host the Women's European Championship in 2021 after submitting the only bid before UEFA's deadline last week and is expected to be confirmed as hosts on 3rd December, barring any unexpected hurdles or setbacks.

BBC Sport spoke of rumoured interest in a joint Euro 2021 bid from Austria and Hungary, but it seemingly never materialised to leave England unopposed.

“Our aim is to make @UEFAWomensEURO 2021 the biggest and best showcase for women’s football ever seen in Europe."https://t.co/1tx8fyLn1X — The FA (@FA) August 29, 2018

The following cities are included in the bid as proposed venues: Brighton (AMEX Stadium), London (Wembley Stadium and Brentford Community Stadium), Milton Keynes (Stadium MK), Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium), Nottingham (Meadow Lane), Peterborough (ABAX Stadium), Rotherham (AESSEAL New York Stadium) and Sheffield (Bramall Lane).

Hosting a major international tournament would be another major boost to the growing popularity of the women's game in the country, which has seen a major spike in recent years, culminating in a television audience of four million for the Euro 2017 semi-final against the Netherlands.

"We have made great strides in growing participation, support and success at all levels throughout women's and girls' football, of which we can be rightly proud," Baroness Sue Campbell, FA director of women's football, said as the bid was launched.

"There is no question that the opportunity to host such a prestigious tournament would provide us with an incredible catalyst for the future growth of the game at all levels."

England previously hosted Euro 2005, with the Lionesses going on to reach the final of the competition four years later in 2009. England are one of the best in the world, finishing third at the last World Cup in 2015, while the Under-20 side finished third at their World Cup last month.

Delighted to have qualified for the World Cup! Gaffa loves a good selfie 😜 @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/tTzaxOtdlt — Jodie Taylor (@Jodes_14) August 31, 2018

Under the guidance of new manager Phil Neville, they recently booked their place at the 2019 World Cup in France and have genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy for the first time.