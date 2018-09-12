Gianelli Imbula Reveals Gael Kakuta Urged Him to Leave Stoke for La Liga's Rayo Vallecano

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Gianelli Imbula has revealed that he left Stoke to join Rayo Vallecano on the advice of former teammate and friend Gael Kakuta.

Imbula never really established himself in the Potteries after joining from Porto in 2016, scoring just two Premier League goals in 26 appearances before he was loaned to Toulouse last season.

Despite Stoke's relegation to the Championship, it did not seem that Imbula would be given a second chance at the club, so he instead decided to join Rayo on the recommendation of former Chelsea winger Kakuta.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Kakuta played with Imbula at youth level for France and had just completed a move to the newly-promoted La Liga side himself, signing a four-year contract after leaving Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune.

Kakuta's advice proved persuasive enough for Imbula, who was open to the move, allowing Rayo chairman Raul Martin Presa to sign the former Marseille midfielder on a season-long loan.

"I'm very happy to be here, I've been very well received," said Imbula as was presented to the press, quoted by the Stoke Sentinel.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I hope everything goes well and we can have a good season.

"I did not know anyone from the Spanish League, it was Gael Kakuta who gave me advice and I hope that if he has told me to come and be happy I can do it in the best way possible. I had no references from other teams, just what Gael told me."

Imbula could make his La Liga debut when Rayo travel to Huesca on Friday evening.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)