San Jose Earthquakes Fire 1st-Year Manager Mikael Stahre

Mikael Stahre's tenure in MLS didn't even last a full season.

By Avi Creditor
September 17, 2018

Mikael Stahre's tenure in MLS didn't even last a full season.

The San Jose Earthquakes fired their first-year manager on Monday and have promoted assistant Steve Ralston to take over head coaching duties for the remainder of the season. The Earthquakes have an MLS-worst 20 points through 28 games and were eliminated from playoff contention with nearly two months remaining in the season, compiling a dismal campaign.

San Jose has four wins overall, but it's only beaten two clubs thus far, with a pair of victories coming against Minnesota United and, surprisingly, an FC Dallas team that is challenging for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Stahre is not alone in leaving the club, as his assistant, Alex de Crook, is also headed for the Avaya Stadium exit. 

Soccer
The MLS XI, Week 29: Zlatan's Audacity, BWP Has All the Answers

“We felt we needed a change and decided that the six remaining games represent an opportunity for all of us to begin heading in a new direction and to evaluate our options actively with a single goal in mind: to strengthen our first team for the upcoming season and beyond,” San Jose general manager Jesse Fioranelli said in a statement.

Ralston, who has been an assistant for the last four years between the Houston Dynamo and Earthquakes, becomes San Jose's fourth manager since June 2017. Dom Kinnear, now in charge in the interim for the LA Galaxy, was ousted that month and replaced by Chris Leitch on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. Stahre, who had found some success overseas in Sweden, took over last November.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)