Chelsea Legend Chris Sutton Aims Criticism at Unai Emery Over Use of Lucas Torreira

Since Lucas Torreira's £26m summer move from Serie A side Sampadoria, he has predominantly featured from the substitutes' bench for The Gunners.

After a stellar World Cup, in which the Uruguayan midfielder was instrumental in his country's venture to the quarter-final, many predicted that Torreira would be a regular starter for Arsenal.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

One of these people was Chelsea legend Chris Sutton. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton questioned: "Why is Torreira not starting for Arsenal in midfield?"

"He is a pocket rocket. He is a dynamo. He should be starting."

Much to the surprise of Sutton, so far this season Emery has opted to start a midfield partnership of Granit Xhaka and 19 year-old Matteo Guendouzi in every Premier League game. This decision has reaped mixed success, with Arsenal's midfield often looking defensively fragile against teams such as Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham.

However, in Arsenal's 2-1 victory away to Newcastle last weekend, Granit Xhaka produced an excellent performance, topped off with an exquisite free-kick goal.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

His midfield partner Guendouzi, on the other hand, was disappointing and was subbed off for Lucas Torreira. This has become a fixture in Arsenal's games this season and has resulted in the Uruguayan coming on off the bench in every Premier League game - that is, until Sunday's match against Everton, with Torreira earning his first start.

Torreira's quick passing and defensive doggedness has impressed the Arsenal faithful and pundits alike this season, and his introduction into games often changes the complexion of matches.

Such have been the consistent quality of his performances, Chris Sutton is not the only one flabbergasted at Torreira's lack of starts thus far this season. But time will tell if the Uruguayan's start against Everton is a flash in the pan, or a sign of things to come.