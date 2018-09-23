Former Premier League Striker Claims Arsenal Have Already Improved in One Key Area Under Emery

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has claimed that Arsenal already look better off the ball under new boss Unai Emery.

According to Cascarino, the Gunners players look like they know their roles now when their side are not in possession - something that wasn't always apparent under Arsene Wenger.

Emery has admitted to drilling his players in their defensive duties in training sessions, which is something that Wenger rarely did. The defense is still a work in progress, as seen in conceding two late goals to Ukrainian side Vorskla in their Europa League clash in midweek, but it is certainly improving.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Daily Star quoted Cascarino as writing in the Times: “Arsenal have definitely taken a step forward since Wenger left the club in the summer.





“Without the ball they are far better than under the Frenchman: everybody clearly knows exactly what their jobs are. Closing down opposing teams has become one of the most important things in football in recent years. The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool are excelling, and Arsenal are at last showing they are developing in this area.

“Emery can take credit for that, and this Arsenal side look capable of winning the Europa League, a competition he won three years in a row in charge of Seville.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"Premier League clubs have such an advantage, with their huge depth of talent."

After a difficult start to the Premier League season, which saw the Gunners lose to Manchester City and Chelsea, Emery's side have won their last three games. They currently sit ninth in the table and face Everton later today.