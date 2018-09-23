How to Watch Frosinone vs Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Frosinone vs. Juventus in Serie A on Sunday, Sept. 23.

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

Juventus will look to keep its perfect Serie A record alive on Sunday by heading on the road to face Fronsinone. Kickoff from Stadio Benito Stirpe is slated for 2:30 p.m.

Juventus sits atop Serie A with a 4–0 record and has a five-goal differential. Ronaldo notched his first Juventus goal in last Sunday's match when he net a pair of scores against Sassuolo. 

Fronsinone faces an uphill battle against Juventus. Fronsinone is 0–3–1 on the year and is one of two Serie A teams to not score this season. 

Here's how you can watch Sundays match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: fuboTVSling TV, ESPN+You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

