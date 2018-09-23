'A Liability': Liverpool Fans Criticise One Player Despite 3-0 Win Over Southampton

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Liverpool fans have expressed their concerns on social media over defender Joel Matip's performances, despite their side beating Southampton 3-0 in their last Premier League match.

Matip, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer in July 2016, was criticised for looking rusty and being a liability in defence for the Reds, having nearly gifted the visitors a goal in the first-half with a misplaced pass.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The 27-year-old scored later in the game, powering home a header for Liverpool's second goal of the game, but that didn't stop the questions over his defensive play from some fans.

Some fans also felt the Cameroon international has looked rusty this season, far below the high standards he set when he first joined the Anfield club.

With that said, though, Matip was criticised for individual performances last season too - particularly earlier in the season during an away draw with Newcastle, where fans felt he was culpable for the opposition's goal.

Alongside defensive partner Virgil van Dijk, who is lauded regularly as a top-quality centre back, Matip's mistakes against the Saints stood out to the Liverpool supporters.

However, with the Dutchman having gone off injured later in the match too, Liverpool fans may have to get used to seeing Matip more in the coming weeks, likely playing alongside Joe Gomez if Van Dijk's injury turns out to be serious.

Criticisms of being a liability at the back are nothing new for Liverpool defenders, with fellow centre back Dejan Lovren having been accused of much the same issue during his time with the Merseyside club.

The Croatian international, who made it to the World Cup final with his country this summer, is usually favoured to Matip, but is currently out injured,

