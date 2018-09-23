Mark Hughes Laments His Southampton Side Conceding 'Easy Goals' Following 3-0 Defeat to Liverpool

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Mark Hughes believes his Southampton side made life difficult for themselves by conceding "easy goals" during their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool

The Saints were second best for the majority of the contest, as a Wesley Hoedt own goal, Joel Matip header and Mohamed Salah tap-in was enough to condemn Hughes' side to their third defeat of the season.

While the margin of the scoreline could've in fact been great, the Welshman was particularly frustrated with the manner of the first two goals of the game, which saw his side 2-0 down in little over 20 minutes.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"In the key moments of the game, the opening periods, you want to be nice and solid," Hughes said, speaking post-match to Sky Sports.

"At either end of the half as well, you want to get into half-time without conceding and, unfortunately, we conceded two easy goals from opportunities that could have been avoided in terms of what we were trying to do.

"We're always giving ourselves a mountain to climb and it is difficult on the best of days to come to a place like Anfield and make sure you've still got a foothold in the game."

The result means Southampton drop one place to 14th in the Premier League, and remain on just five points after six games.

Hughes did suggest his side improved in the second half, although admitted that Liverpool took their foot off the pedal due to their efforts in the first period.

He continued, stating: "The second half was better but you could argue that they were quite happy with the situation at 3-0 to the good."

Next for the Saints is another away trip in a weeks time when face Wolves in a weeks time, who have started the season well upon their return to the Premier League. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)