Mark Hughes Laments His Southampton Side Conceding 'Easy Goals' Following 3-0 Defeat to Liverpool

Mark Hughes believes his Southampton side made life difficult for themselves by conceding "easy goals" during their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Saints were second best for the majority of the contest, as a Wesley Hoedt own goal, Joel Matip header and Mohamed Salah tap-in was enough to condemn Hughes' side to their third defeat of the season.

While the margin of the scoreline could've in fact been great, the Welshman was particularly frustrated with the manner of the first two goals of the game, which saw his side 2-0 down in little over 20 minutes.

"In the key moments of the game, the opening periods, you want to be nice and solid," Hughes said, speaking post-match to Sky Sports.

"At either end of the half as well, you want to get into half-time without conceding and, unfortunately, we conceded two easy goals from opportunities that could have been avoided in terms of what we were trying to do.

"We're always giving ourselves a mountain to climb and it is difficult on the best of days to come to a place like Anfield and make sure you've still got a foothold in the game."

1 - Wesley Hoedt is the first Southampton player to score an own goal in the Premier League since Jos Hooiveld vs Spurs in December 2013. Unfortunate. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2018

The result means Southampton drop one place to 14th in the Premier League, and remain on just five points after six games.

Hughes did suggest his side improved in the second half, although admitted that Liverpool took their foot off the pedal due to their efforts in the first period.

He continued, stating: "The second half was better but you could argue that they were quite happy with the situation at 3-0 to the good."

To each and every #SaintsFC fan at Anfield today: Thank you!



Your support throughout was incredible! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Dx3PB17DDQ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 22, 2018

Next for the Saints is another away trip in a weeks time when face Wolves in a weeks time, who have started the season well upon their return to the Premier League.