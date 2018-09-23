Wilfried Zaha, who has been in blistering form for Crystal Palace this season, was watched by Monaco sporting director Michael Emenalo during the Eagles' recent win over Huddersfield as the French giants look to launch a January assault on the Englishman to replace Thomas Lemar.

According to London News Online, former Chelsea official Emenalo was present at the John Smith's stadium and witnessed Zaha score the only goal in the win over Huddersfield.

Zaha has been the target of several top clubs including both Chelsea and Tottenham this summer, but showed his loyalty to Palace by signing a new five-year deal with the club in August.

Palace have always resisted interest in their talisman but with Monaco sitting on money from the sales of Thomas Lemar to Atletico Madrid, Kylian Mbappe to PSG, and Fabinho to Liverpool, it would be difficult to resist a lucrative offer for the Eagles’ all-time top scorer in the Premier League.

The appeal of Monaco however is dwindling with the team struggling in Ligue 1 and recently losing to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Zaha may choose to repay the loyalty the Eagles have shown in him after taking him back from his nightmare spell at Manchester United.

Should Monaco make a bid, this would surely alert the London clubs who were eager for his signature in the summer and Crystal Palace may benefit from a bidding war for their prized asset.