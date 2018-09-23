Pep Guardiola Delighted As Manchester City Reach the 'Level of Last Season' Against Cardiff

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Pep Guardiola expressed his delight over Manchester City's dominant performance away to Cardiff City, which saw The Citizens run out 5-0 winners on Saturday afternoon. 

The result and good form arrived at a convenient moment for Guardiola, after his side lost their first Champions League group match 2-1 at home to Lyon midweek. Had Manchester City gone on to struggle against Cardiff, serious questions may have been raised over the reigning Premier League champions' future. 

However, goals from Sergio AgüeroBernardo Silva, Ilkay Gündogan and a double from Riyad Mahrez ensured these questions remained unasked. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Whilst the result pleased Guardiola, it was the performance which harnessed praise as Manchester City's manager spoke to City's Official Website: "The level today was the level of last season. [We] were a little bit under par in the first half on Wednesday, but we must not forget Champions League opponents are good, too."


The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager stressed the importance of bouncing back from the European disappointment midweek with a good performance and a victory, adding: "We knew, it's part of the process. The season is long, there are a lot of games to play and it's important after one bad result that the team came back to where it normally is."

Whilst the 5-0 victory was very much a collective effort, and a very impressive one at that, Guardiola was keen to pick out a couple of individual performances that impressed him. 


Sergio Agüero scored his 205th goal for the club to mark his 300th appearance, and Manchester City's manager revelled in the Argentine's success, stating: "He's an authentic legend for what he has done in this club and hopefully we can help him stay in a good position to continue this."

Manchester City's £60m summer signing, Riyad Mahrez, also caught his manager's attention with a cameo appearance from the bench - scoring twice in 30 minutes. 

Guardiola was impressed by the Algerian's effort, saying: "He played well. He's a guy who's going to help us a lot. He is a special talent and in front of goal he has incredible quality. We are so satisfied with him." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)