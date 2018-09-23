Pep Guardiola Delighted As Manchester City Reach the 'Level of Last Season' Against Cardiff

Pep Guardiola expressed his delight over Manchester City's dominant performance away to Cardiff City, which saw The Citizens run out 5-0 winners on Saturday afternoon.

The result and good form arrived at a convenient moment for Guardiola, after his side lost their first Champions League group match 2-1 at home to Lyon midweek. Had Manchester City gone on to struggle against Cardiff, serious questions may have been raised over the reigning Premier League champions' future.

However, goals from Sergio Agüero, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gündogan and a double from Riyad Mahrez ensured these questions remained unasked.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Whilst the result pleased Guardiola, it was the performance which harnessed praise as Manchester City's manager spoke to City's Official Website: "The level today was the level of last season. [We] were a little bit under par in the first half on Wednesday, but we must not forget Champions League opponents are good, too."





The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager stressed the importance of bouncing back from the European disappointment midweek with a good performance and a victory, adding: "We knew, it's part of the process. The season is long, there are a lot of games to play and it's important after one bad result that the team came back to where it normally is."

Great victory with the team playing brilliantly. Happy to have scored on my 300th game for @ManCity and that it helped us get a win. I'd like to dedicate the goal to a fantastic person: Profe Loren. C'mon, City! 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/GSX067vQtd — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 22, 2018

Whilst the 5-0 victory was very much a collective effort, and a very impressive one at that, Guardiola was keen to pick out a couple of individual performances that impressed him.





Sergio Agüero scored his 205th goal for the club to mark his 300th appearance, and Manchester City's manager revelled in the Argentine's success, stating: "He's an authentic legend for what he has done in this club and hopefully we can help him stay in a good position to continue this."

Massive win today ! 5 goals and clean sheet . Happy to get my first goals for the club @mancity ⚽️⚽️👆🏻 pic.twitter.com/isUPfyMlWj — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) September 22, 2018

Manchester City's £60m summer signing, Riyad Mahrez, also caught his manager's attention with a cameo appearance from the bench - scoring twice in 30 minutes.

Guardiola was impressed by the Algerian's effort, saying: "He played well. He's a guy who's going to help us a lot. He is a special talent and in front of goal he has incredible quality. We are so satisfied with him."