Pochettino Happy With Spurs Win at Brighton But Warns Players After 'Crazy' Late Consolation Goal

Mauricio Pochettino praised his side's reaction after losing to Inter Milan in the week, as they overcame a dogged Brighton side on a rainy evening down on the south coast on Saturday.

Harry Kane, having failed to score in his previous three appearances for the club, gave his side the lead from the penalty spot late in the first half before Erik Lamela added a second. Anthony Knockaert scored a late consolation for the Seagulls, though it proved too little too late for Chris Hughton's side.

After the game, Pochettino told BBC Sport: "I am happy because the three points was so important for us.

“We deserved to win. Brighton is an aggressive team and they work so hard but I think we worked hard too. I am happy with the three points but more with the performance and the reaction."

Despite his delight in seeing his side record a much needed win, the Argentinian had a word of warning for his players, adding: “For everyone who watched the game, they were wondering what we were doing. The way we conceded was crazy. One minute from the end, we should be more vigilant and focused.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“To allow them in that position, it is painful to concede. We won but need to work and realise we cannot concede this type of goal.”

Spurs take on Watford at Wembley in the League Cup on Wednesday before facing a trip to Huddersfield in their next league game.