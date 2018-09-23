'Remains a Liability': Tottenham Fans Hammer Midfielder After Meagre Brighton Performance

It appears that an ever growing percentage of Tottenham Hotspur supporters have had enough of Eric Dier's feeble displays.

The Spurs Twittersphere were out in force after the Englishman failed to impress down at the Amex Stadium, as the Lilywhites eked out a nerve jangling 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

With Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks waiting on the sidelines, it's evident that Tottenham fans are hoping to see a change in their starting eleven sooner rather than later.

Uninspiring in their Champions League tie against Inter, Spurs followers saw a late game implosion hand the Italians an important three points. With a gigantic game against Barcelona just around the corner, the Lilywhites will need to be near perfect at Wembley.

Whether Mauricio Pochettino continues to persist with his man remains to be seen, but with no summer buys, an injury to any of his first team selection would have alarm bells ringing.

With the aforementioned Wanyama and Winks returning after lengthy spells on the sidelines, Tottenham's Argentine coach likely sees rushing them back to continual Premier League action as foolhardy.

A midweek Carabao Cup game may give the Lilywhites an opportunity to experiment with their available players. However, due to the fact that Tottenham have been trophy-less since 2008, a full strength side may be opted for.