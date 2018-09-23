'Remains a Liability': Tottenham Fans Hammer Midfielder After Meagre Brighton Performance

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

It appears that an ever growing percentage of Tottenham Hotspur supporters have had enough of Eric Dier's feeble displays.

The Spurs Twittersphere were out in force after the Englishman failed to impress down at the Amex Stadium, as the Lilywhites eked out a nerve jangling 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. 

With Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks waiting on the sidelines, it's evident that Tottenham fans are hoping to see a change in their starting eleven sooner rather than later. 

Uninspiring in their Champions League tie against Inter, Spurs followers saw a late game implosion hand the Italians an important three points. With a gigantic game against Barcelona just around the corner, the Lilywhites will need to be near perfect at Wembley. 

Whether Mauricio Pochettino continues to persist with his man remains to be seen, but with no summer buys, an injury to any of his first team selection would have alarm bells ringing. 

With the aforementioned Wanyama and Winks returning after lengthy spells on the sidelines, Tottenham's Argentine coach likely sees rushing them back to continual Premier League action as foolhardy. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

A midweek Carabao Cup game may give the Lilywhites an opportunity to experiment with their available players. However, due to the fact that Tottenham have been trophy-less since 2008, a full strength side may be opted for. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)