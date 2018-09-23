Toon Fans Slam Performance and Attitude of £45k-a-Week Player After Palace Stalemate

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Newcastle fans have been far from impressed with the performances of Ayoze Perez this season, particularly in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace, leading to calls for Rafa Benitez to drop the Spanish forward.

Perez, who joined Newcastle for €3m after reportedly rejecting interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Porto back in 2014, has struggled to make an impact this season and is yet to find the net in Newcastle's winless start to the campaign.

The Magpies went into the game at Selhurst Park off the back of four straight defeats in all competitions. Newcastle's fixtures have seen them face the bulk of last season's top six including Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal. But with more favourable fixtures coming, Benitez's men will be looking to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

25-year old Perez, who scored eight goals last term, had Newcastle's best chance on Saturday but failed to capitalise on James Tomkins' mistake, producing a tame effort to Wayne Hennessey's goal in a disappointing performance from the Magpies.

Several fans took to Twitter to vent their anger at the forward and called for him to be dropped for their clash with Leicester next weekend as Benitez continues to search for a winning formula.

Some fans have called for Japanese forward Yoshinori Muto to be given a chance in the starting line up, having only made five substitute appearances totalling sixty-five minutes following his £9.5m move from Mainz in the summer.

Newcastle host Leicester at St. James Park next Saturday with fans eagerly anticipating the demotion of Perez to the Newcastle bench.

